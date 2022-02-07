 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

