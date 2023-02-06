Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 …
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Friday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderst…