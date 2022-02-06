Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rain…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an …
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperature…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…