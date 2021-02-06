 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

