Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Statesville, NC
