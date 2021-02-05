 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

