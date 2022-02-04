Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Statesville, NC
