Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph.