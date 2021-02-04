Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Statesville, NC
