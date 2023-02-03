The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Friday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.