The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Friday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderst…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today'…