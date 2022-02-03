 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert