Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Statesville, NC
