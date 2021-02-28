 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Statesville, NC

It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert