Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will…