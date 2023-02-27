Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.