Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.