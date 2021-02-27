Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clou…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Per…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. It should b…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesv…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and …
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Occasional rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter o…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.