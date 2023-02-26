Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…