 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert