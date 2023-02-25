Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Statesville, NC
