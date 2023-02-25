Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.