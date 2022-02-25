 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert