Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomo…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow…
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a b…