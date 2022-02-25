Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.