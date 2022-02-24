Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Statesville, NC
