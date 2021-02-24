Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Statesville, NC
