Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.