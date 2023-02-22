Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The St…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…