Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:15 AM EST. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Statesville, NC
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
