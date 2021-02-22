Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:15 AM EST. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.