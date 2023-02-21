Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The St…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…