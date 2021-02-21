Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees t…
It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tom…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming overcast with periods of freezing rain later at night. Ic…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Satu…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…