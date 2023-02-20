Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The St…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Ex…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…