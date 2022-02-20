Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.