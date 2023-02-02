Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Statesville, NC
