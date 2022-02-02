 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

