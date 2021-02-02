Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Statesville, NC
