Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Statesville, NC
