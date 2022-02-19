 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

