Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Statesville, NC

It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Local Weather

