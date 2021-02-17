Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecaste…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. It will…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees t…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tom…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter…