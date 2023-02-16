The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Statesville, NC
