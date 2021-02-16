 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

