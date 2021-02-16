Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Statesville, NC
