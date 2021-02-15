 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert