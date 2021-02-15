Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Statesville, NC
