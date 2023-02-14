Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We w…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Thursday's winds …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…