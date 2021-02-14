 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert