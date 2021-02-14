Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Statesville, NC
