Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Statesville, NC

It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

