Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Statesville, NC
