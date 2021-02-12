 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC

It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert