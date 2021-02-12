It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
Statesville's evening forecast: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of sn…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted.…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expecte…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter…
For the drive home in Statesville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…