Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.