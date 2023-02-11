Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Statesville, NC
