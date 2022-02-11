Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Statesville, NC
