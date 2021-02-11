Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 6:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC
