 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 6:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert