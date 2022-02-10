Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.