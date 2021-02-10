The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Statesville, NC
