Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Statesville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:30 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.