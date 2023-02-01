Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:30 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Statesville, NC
