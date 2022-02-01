 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert