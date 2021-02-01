 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:30 AM EST. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

