Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.